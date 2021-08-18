Logistics Plus is Again Named to the Inc. 5000 Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleERIE, PA (August 18, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been included on Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, an exclusive ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Logistics Plus ranks 3872 on the list with an impressive three-year growth rate of 82% from 2018 to 2020 for its U.S.-based operations. It is the fourth consecutive year and the seventh time overall since 2007 that Logistics Plus has made the list.

