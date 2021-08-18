Get These Amazon Accessories on Sale

Unsurprisingly, Staples isn’t the only retailer discounting the AirPods Pro and other earbuds in the buildup to the fall semester. Best Buy, for instance, is currently offering a sizable $40 discount on the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the price of both the white and black models down to their lowest price since Prime Day. Now on sale for $80, the 2021 Echo Buds build upon their predecessors in a variety of ways, offering up effective noise cancellation, solid sound, and a first-rate passthrough mode that allows you to stay in tune with the world around you. They also support hands-free Alexa, meaning you can quickly check the weather, queue up your Discover Weekly in Spotify, and carry out a host of other voice-enabled tasks without ever reaching for your phone. Read our review.
