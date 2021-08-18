Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Global Crypto Adoption Up 2,300% in Two Years - Chainalysis

By Sumejja Muratagić-Tadić
cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto adoption as of the end of the second quarter 2021 has been up by more than 2,300% compared to Q3 2019 on a global basis, and over 881% in the last year, according to a report by blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. The variations show adoption as a global phenomenon, but the report states that the biggest question is how much this adoption rate will continue on existing platforms, especially compared to new ones that are still emerging.

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Cryptocurrency#Nigeria#China#Markets#Altcoins Us#Treasury#Digital Currencies#Bangladesh S
Related
theblockcrypto.com

Chainalysis releases DeFi Adoption Index with U.S. leading the way

The U.S. is leading the way in decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption, according to a new report from Chainalysis. Chainalysis released its DeFi Adoption Index on Tuesday, tracking which nations have demonstrated the highest grassroots adoption of DeFi protocols. The findings indicate that adoption is moving quickly in places with high-income populations that have already taken an interest in the cryptocurrency space.
Trafficcryptonews.com

Swiss Crypto Train in Motion: Crypto Payments to 85K Merchants, New Tokenised Products

More than 85,000 merchants in Switzerland are now accepting crypto payments from their customers, powered by a partnership established by French payment services provider Worldline and crypto-focused financial services firm Bitcoin Suisse, paving the way for an increased crypto adoption in one of the world’s richest countries. Meanwhile, three businesses have partnered to offer tokenized assets on the Tezos (XTZ) blockchain to institutional clients.
Commodities & Futureaithority.com

Currency Agnostic Blockchain Debuts For Global Trade

Metal commodities worth around $43 million were purchased from one of the largest mines in Peru under the initiative of Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas). The purchases were made over multiple transactions using Skuchain’s currency agnostic blockchain for digital trade assets that were used for payment through Mizuho Bank. The digital asset...
Commodities & FutureEntrepreneur

This Platform Aggregates Crypto Exchanges Providing Customers the Best Price

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Cryptocurrencies in India have been gathering a lot of steam, and that can easily be validated by the recent Chainanalysis report which states that India ranks second in crypto adoption globally. The sector has been the talk of the town for a while, and CoinSwitch Kuber is at the forefront of this trend.
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

Chainalysis Report Reveals Crypto Has Gone “Global” In 2021

The blockchain is an immutable record. Companies like Chainalysis make a living out of interpreting that data, extracting value and insights from the numbers. And on-chain analysis reveals that crypto is now “a truly global phenomenon.” The data comes from Chainalysis’ 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index. The people that really need crypto, qualified as “emerging markets” in the paper, are increasingly involved in the space.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bitcoin reclaims $50,000 as crypto adoption intensifies

Bitcoin surged to $50,000 on Monday, the first time in three months since the market slumped in mid-May. Bitcoin had hit an all-time high of over $64,000 in April but plummeted in mid-May following reports of China’s crackdown on crypto mining and trading activities. Since then, the flagship crypto has been trading in the $30k region before resuming its upward trend in mid-July.
Commodities & Futurecryptonews.com

Bit2Me: Bringing the Cryptocurrency Exchange Industry Into the Future

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing unprecedented growth as companies in traditional sectors, organizations and governments take more and more interest in the wider decentralized ledger industry. Accordingly, investors are increasingly seeking out new projects in the space, gaining exposure to new and innovative cryptocurrencies. The most common way to do so for these investors is through the use of the market’s numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, who host and maintain trading platforms which provide an easy way to exchange digital currencies at the touch of a button.
Commodities & Futureinvesting.com

The Importance of Having a Global Crypto Trading Platform

Cryptocurrency trading is accessible to anyone, regardless of location or their current access to financial services. However, few platforms are able to functionally cater to a global audience due to regulatory constraints. Therefore, finding a viable solution to this pressing matter should be a priority for the coming years. A...
Marketsprotocol.com

There’s a rush on to fund fintech in Africa

Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: why Africa's the next big fintech market, Coinbase's product chief's bitcoin conversion moment and Visa's NFT purchase. What most people know about fintech in Africa may start and end with M-PESA. A big investment in a digital payments startup based in the continent's largest country may change that, as investors size up the fast growth in the region's mobile and internet usage and a young, growing population.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Adoption Increases

The total number of cryptocurrency users globally were 106 million as of January 2021. The surge in number of global users has been unprecedented in the last few months. Thus, this rise has cause a number of crypto stocks to be a hot commodities for investors. In June 2021, the...
financemagnates.com

Crypto Exchange Binance Enhances Global KYC Requirements

Binance, one of the most prominent blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure providers, announced today that the company has expanded its international KYC requirements in an effort to enhance user protection. Binance announced the rollout of the company’s Intermediate Verification requirement for all users. With immediate effect, all new users of...
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto Adoption Rates Spike in India and Vietnam

According to a Chainalysis report, crypto adoption from individual investors sees the fastest growth in India and Vietnam. Over the last year, crypto adoption has surged in communities around the world. The rise of highly accessible digital trends such as non-fungible tokens (NFT), escorted a new wave of investors into the space.
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – August 19th – Avalanche, Vietnam Leads Global Crypto Adoption, DOGE, Bitcoin GO, Cardano Ranks 3rd, Nvidia

Crypto Flipsider News – August 19th – Avalanche, Vietnam Leads Global Crypto Adoption, DOGE, Bitcoin GO, Cardano Ranks 3rd, Nvidia. Vietnam leads global crypto adoption, DOGE leads Robinhood’s revenue. Bitcoin GO: Bitcoin pokemon. Cardano: ranks 3rd, attracts institutions, and counts 24% more staking wallets. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – sales growth of...
Currenciescryptonews.com

Bitcoin's Battles: Volatility to 'Drive Investors to Gold', Ethereum to 'Dethrone' It

Bitcoin (BTC) volatility could drive investors back to gold, predicts Jake Klein, Executive Chairman of Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining. In the meantime, the price of ethereum (ETH) could skyrocket and potentially exceed the value of the top cryptocurrency within the next five years, per Nigel Green, CEO and Founder of financial advisory and asset management business deVere Group.
cryptocoingossip.com

These Are The Countries Adopting Crypto The Fastest: Survey

The rate of cryptocurrency adoption grew by 880% across the world over the past year, with Vietnam, India, Pakistan, and other emerging economies leading the charge, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. The company’s preview of its 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index, titled “Geography of Cryptocurrency,” compares crypto adoption rates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy