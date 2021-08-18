Global Crypto Adoption Up 2,300% in Two Years - Chainalysis
Crypto adoption as of the end of the second quarter 2021 has been up by more than 2,300% compared to Q3 2019 on a global basis, and over 881% in the last year, according to a report by blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. The variations show adoption as a global phenomenon, but the report states that the biggest question is how much this adoption rate will continue on existing platforms, especially compared to new ones that are still emerging.cryptonews.com
