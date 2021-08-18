Global Crypto Adoption Up 2,300% in Two Years - Chainalysis

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing unprecedented growth as companies in traditional sectors, organizations and governments take more and more interest in the wider decentralized ledger industry. Accordingly, investors are increasingly seeking out new projects in the space, gaining exposure to new and innovative cryptocurrencies. The most common way to do so for these investors is through the use of the market’s numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, who host and maintain trading platforms which provide an easy way to exchange digital currencies at the touch of a button.