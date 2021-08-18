Gray's "I Don't Love You" is Cool, Chic, and Chill
To celebrate the release of his first album, grayground., Gray has been releasing music videos of the songs featured in this album, one of which is “I Don’t Love You”, featuring Coogie. “I Don’t Love You” was initially released as a single, and was added as one of the main tracks in his album, alongside the upbeat title track, “Baby Don’t Cry”. While “Baby Don’t Cry” had a fun and more uplifting mood and atmosphere both musically and visually, “I Don’t Love You” is more melancholic and bitter.seoulbeats.com
