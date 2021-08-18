Gray's "I Don't Love You" is Cool, Chic, and Chill

She is undoubtedly one of the greatest comedy stars in the world: Whether in “2 Broke Girls”, “American Pie” or “Naturally Blond”: Jennifer Coolidge always manages to bring a smile to you with her special style and wonderfully funny dialects To conjure up the lips of the audience. Also in the new US comedy series “The White Lotus” (always available on Mondays at 8:15 p.m. on Sky Atlantic or via Sky Q and Sky Ticket) the 59-year-old shows her talent at the side of “Baywatch” beauty Alexandra Daddario Camera. Fans know her as a loud and shrill blonde, but in private Jennifer Coolidge takes on serious tones. The humorous power woman also has an extremely thoughtful side, which she openly revealed in an interview with the teleschau agency.