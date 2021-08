Fortnite v17.40 has brought with it a new mode by the name of Impostors that looks like it’s taken more than a few cues from Innersloth’s Among Us. Impostors in Fortnite works very similarly to Among Us in that players must work together to complete tasks while Impostors work to sabotage and kill them without being detected. There have been modes like it in the past, but Impostors marks the first official attempt at Among Us in Fortnite. There are also many games like Among Us out there, but this mode is probably the highest profile one so far.