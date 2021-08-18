Duke baseball: Marcus Stroman let down by Mets after gusty effort
Former Duke baseball standout Marcus Stroman (Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports) Former Duke baseball ace Marcus Stroman was let down by the New York Mets. It has not been a fun month of baseball if you are a fan of the New York Mets (59-60) but the former leaders of the National League East turned to former Duke baseball ace Marcus Stroman (8-12) to get the team back on track against the San Francisco Giants (78-42) on Tuesday night in the Bay Area.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0