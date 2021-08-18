Duke baseball: Marcus Stroman let down by Mets after gusty effort

The New York Mets have had an offense problem all season long. At the beginning of the season, their ineptitude at the plate could be explained away by the rash of injuries that plagued the team over the first few months. However, once most of the regulars returned (outside of Francisco Lindor), the offensive bats rarely came around. Many players are still mired in year-long slumps (Michael Conforto) and nearly all of them are not hitting as well as they did in 2020.