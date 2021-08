Nanfu Wang follow-up to her 'One Child Nation' is an HBO documentary titled ”In the Same Breath”, it deals with the Chinese Communist Party coverup of COVID-19 during the early stages of the outbreak. The first half of Wang's film, its stronger section, recaps the chaos that gripped Wuhan at the start of the outbreak in early 2020. The second half focuses more on the arrival of the virus in the U.S., and reaction from government, media, and the CDC to make us believe the virus was nothing more than a bad flu. Wang even inserts a clip of Anthony Fauci, early on during the pandemic’s infancy, stating that it was nothing more than a flu and that masks were not necessary. That hasn’t aged well and someone will have to eventually ask the NIAID director about it.