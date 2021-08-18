Cancel
MLB

Manoah Struggles in Short Outing vs Nationals

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago

After getting off to one of the best starts for a pitcher in Toronto Blue Jays history, former West Virginia ace Alek Manoah had his first Major League hiccup on Tuesday night as the Jays fell 12-6 to the Washington Nationals.

Manoah pitched a clean first inning before giving up a towering solo home run to Yadiel Hernandez in the bottom of the 2nd on a hanging slider up in the zone.

However, things really got out of control in the bottom of the 3rd.

Riley Adams started the inning with a leadoff base hit to right-center. Manoah struck out pitcher Erick Fedde but then proceeded to plunk Victor Robles and allow a 2-RBI double off the bat of Alcides Escobar. Manoah couldn't put away Juan Soto after going up in the count 1-2, so Soto took the next three pitches and strolled down to first for the walk. The hit parade continued as Josh Bell ripped an RBI single to right-center and Hernandez found a gap in left-center, plating both Escobar and Soto. Unfortunately, one more run would score on the play and Hernandez made it all the way to third thanks to a throwing error on Manoah. Carter Kieboom drove in Hernandez on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 7-1.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo decided that would be the end of Manoah's night after three rough innings. His ERA took a bit of a hit as it has now ballooned up to 3.34.

Manoah suffered just his 2nd loss of the season and will look to bounce back in his next start on Monday against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. EST and can be seen on ESPN+.

