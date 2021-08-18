Cancel
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is 'ready to go win some championships'

By Liz Mathews
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KKhLv_0bVDQmuU00

Seattle Seahawks fans aren’t the only ones who are relieved now that safety Jamal Adams has finally signed his contract extension. The veteran can also utter a huge sigh of relief.

“Man, it’s a block off my shoulders,” Adams told reporters on Tuesday after the deal was done. “I’m just so excited to be a part of such a unique organization. I’ve always been a fan, still a fan, but it just makes it that much greater that I’m a part of the family now.

“I’m ready to go win some championships.”

Seattle inked the star safety to a four-year extension, keeping him in the Emerald City for the foreseeable future and making him the highest-paid in the NFL at his position. Adams knows he needs to prove he’s worth every penny and part of that is avoiding injuries that could make him miss significant time like last year.

“I never went through anything like that, never missed football games since I’ve been playing the game of football,” Adams said. So I had to learn a lot as far as how to take care of my body even more, because I was taking care of my body, but I can go to the next level, and that’s what I did.

“So far it’s been going great, and that’s the plan is staying healthy.”

Adams is now back on the practice field and hoping to get reps in the Seahawks’ third and final preseason game.



