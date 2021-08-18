Cancel
Bears' Justin Fields sitting out Wednesday's practice with groin issue

By Alyssa Barbieri
 6 days ago
Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will sit out Wednesday’s training camp practice with a groin issue, head coach Matt Nagy announced this morning.

It doesn’t appear to be anything serious as the Bears are being “extremely conservative” with their young quarterback — and rightfully so.

According to multiple reports, Fields looked off during Tuesday’s practice, and Nagy explained he was sore. Perhaps the groin played an issue. Not that Fields would blame his poor practice on an injury.

“We want to be smart, and it doesn’t make sense to push the limits with him,” Nagy said.

Naturally, there were questions about whether Fields would be ready for Saturday’s preseason game against the Bills. Nagy said it’s “too early to tell if the injury will impact his status for the game on Saturday.”

But the plan is for Fields to play in that game, where the team is looking to get some more evaluation of their rookie quarterback.

Tight end Cole Kmet will also be held out of Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring issue that’s more precautionary than anything.

Some good news on the injury front is linebacker Roquan Smith and right guard James Daniels are returning to practice.

