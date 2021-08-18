Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Urban Meyer says Tim Tebow's lack of special teams experience hurt his chances to stick with Jags

By James Johnson
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtfqV_0bVDQSCq00

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut one of the most popular figures in the football community in Tim Tebow yesterday, which made them one of Monday’s trending topics. The decision came when the Jags needed to trim their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, which gave the team some time to evaluate what they saw during their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Of course, with Urban Meyer speaking with the media Tuesday afternoon he had nothing but respect and kind words for the player who once led his collegiate teams in Gainesville. He also said the decision came down to Tebow only being able to help on the offensive end and not on special teams like many non-starters are often required to do.

“It was special teams,” Meyer said. “This whole roster management is really critical as we journey here into the next two weeks. Two of the special teams phases are tackling and he had never tackled. That’s what I found myself and I still find myself, all of us. Every off day we’ll have a two-to-three-hour meeting about roster management, and it comes down [to that] because we expect to be very good on special teams. The tight end position is one of those [positions], and tailback, if you can’t contribute on special teams, that’s a tough go.”

When looking at the team’s snap chart, Tebow was the only tight end on the roster who didn’t see a special teams snap on Saturday. Even the Jags’ top-2 tight ends James O’Shaughnessy and Chris Manhertz saw at least saw one rep on special teams, so a tight end on the back end of the depth chart would definitely need to be able to contribute there.

As for his performance on the offensive side, he struggled with the blocking aspect of the game tremendously. He also wasn’t able to register a catch, although he was targeted once.

With Tebow’s time with the Jags up, it will be interesting to see what’s next on his agenda. Whether that’s taking another crack at sports or furthering his career as a sports analyst, it’s clear that he has many supporters, and the football community will always be keeping track of his next moves.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn’t have a great preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he made no statistical impact and went viral for a tough “block” attempt. Still, the former college football star is clearly winning off the field. On Saturday – Tebow’s 34th birthday – the football star received a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares Honest Admission On Tim Tebow’s Release

The Tim Tebow Era with the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t last long. Tebow was released earlier today when the Jags cut down from 90 to 85 players. Overall, Tebow was with the organization just shy of three full months and appeared in only one preseason game. However, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman thinks it was enough time for his presence to be felt.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Urban Meyer discussed how Tim Tebow took getting released by the Jaguars

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville is finally over. The Jaguars released the 34-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner on Tuesday after a disastrous performance in the opening preseason game, ending the short-lived return to the NFL. Tebow, who had not appeared in a regular season game since 2012, was attempting a comeback at tight end after a few years of playing minor-league baseball in the Mets system.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLPopculture

Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Explains Why Team Cut Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Tim Tebow after playing in just one preseason game. While it wasn't very surprising since Tebow was learning a new position, the thought was the former Florida Gators quarterback was going to last at least another week in the preseason. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke to reporters on Tuesday and explained why the team cut Tebow.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Tebow Cut: Cowboys Catch 'Break'

Tim Tebow's second coming to the NFL was a flop. The wildly popular former Heisman Trophy winner was cut Tuesday, before he even had a pass thrown his way by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The highlight of the 34-year-old's attempted reincarnation as a tight end? A half-hearted block that resulted in him accidentally ramming his helmet in the stomach of an offensive lineman teammate.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Called Out For His Tim Tebow Comment

The Jacksonville Jaguars decision to release tight end Tim Tebow sparked a lot of reaction across the NFL world earlier this week. Tebow, a former NFL quarterback/minor league baseball player, was one of multiple Jaguars players cut to get down to the 85-man limit on Tuesday. FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has A Message For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow‘s days in the NFL have come to an end (at least at the moment). ESPN’s Dick Vitale is proud of the former Heisman winner for what Tebow accomplished. The Jaguars cut Tebow, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end to make an NFL comeback earlier this year, on Tuesday. He’s now a free agent and awaiting another opportunity, but it’s unlikely one comes his way.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd: Tim Tebow Got Jaguars Tryout for One Reason

NFL media broke the news, and Tim Tebow himself that the Jacksonville Jaguars have cut Tebow from the team. This was an opportunity several years in the making. Tim Tebow was an accomplished player in college and even had a bit of a run in the NFL, but there wasn't a station in sight when the gas ran out in the big leagues. He tried his hand at professional baseball but couldn't cut it. He then returned to the NFL when Urban Meyer got an opportunity to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals His ‘Final Takeaway’ With Tim Tebow

Earlier this week, the Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars finally came to an end as the Jaguars released him. After he was released, fans generally had two reactions. Some fans were happy to see that they won’t have to listen to Tebow talk in the coming weeks as he attempted to make the roster.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer shares thoughts on releasing Tim Tebow

Urban Meyer gave his old quarterback and close friend Tim Tebow an opportunity to prove he could play tight end in the NFL, but it did not work out. The Jacksonville Jaguars released Tebow on Tuesday, and Meyer later spoke with reporters about the move. Meyer said releasing Tebow was...
NFLGolf Digest

The Tim Tebow tight end experiment is dead, long live the Tim Tebow tight end experiment

On Tuesday morning, one game into 2021 NFL preseason, the Tim Tebow tight end saga in Jacksonville came to it’s inevitable end. It lasted longer than many expected and ended just as many imagined it would, with Tebow lovers and haters clashing on Twitter following the former Heisman winner’s poor showing against the Browns on Saturday. When the Jaguars' 85-man roster cut came down a little over 48 hours later, Tebow announced that he was one of the casualties.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Tim Tebow's Debut With The Jaguars Was A Disaster

Tim Tebow's time as a quarterback in the NFL came to an abrupt end years ago, and it's easy to see why. His talents were more suited towards the college game, and when you're a QB in the NFL, you need to know how to throw the ball accurately. Tebow failed on this front and it is ultimately why he lost his spot in the league.
NFLBleacher Report

Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Tim Tebow's Block: 'Gotta Get His Mind Right'

Tim Tebow's transition to tight end remains a work in progress. Tebow's less-than-stellar block of a Cleveland Browns defensive lineman made the rounds on social media Saturday, leading Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe to weigh in:. Tebow was targeted only once in his Jaguars debut, so there wasn't much else...
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.
NFLfoxbangor.com

Tim Tebow Cut By Jacksonville Jaguars, ‘I’m Grateful For The Chance’

Tebow time in Jacksonville is officially over … the Jaguars have just cut Tim Tebow. The former Heisman Trophy winner announced the move himself Tuesday morning … saying in a statement he was “grateful for the chance” the Jaguars gave him by signing him in the spring. “Thankful for the...
NFLfoxbangor.com

Tim Tebow Cut By Jaguars, Urban Meyer Says Star’s NFL Career Likely Over

10:10 AM PT — Urban Meyer says he thinks Tuesday’s roster move likely spells the end of Tebow’s time in the NFL … telling reporters, “I would guess it is [over].”. “Obviously, he’s his own man — elite warrior, elite competitor — but he’s also 34 years old,” Meyer said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy