Highest CP Pokémon in Pokémon GO 2021: Top-5 List
The highest CP Pokémon GO 2021 list is here to breakdown the strongest Pokémon in the game based on Combat Power. For those looking for the potential best Pokémon to use, the maximum CP stat can be a helpful guide as it is essentially a combination of the Attack, Defense, and Stamina stats of a Pokémon. While different Pokémon all have varying base stats, Pokémon with higher CP values have greater multiples of the base stats.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0