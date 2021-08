Three decades ago, Jared Bringhurst ran home after school to set up a card table at the end of the driveway at his Salt Lake City home. At 12 years old, he had a key target audience: classmates on their way home from school who would walk by and inevitably shell out money to buy his plethora of sports trading cards. “I made $800 a month as a sixth-grader,” says Bringhurst.