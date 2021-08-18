Cancel
The state of Royals’ pitching development

By kcscoliny
Royals Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royals have had an outstanding season in the minor leagues with their hitting development. They have seen MJ Melendez and Nick Pratto bounce back with great seasons going from nearly forgotten to Top 100 prospects. Some off-the-radar players have put up big seasons with Emmanuel Rivera, Michael Massey, and Vince Pasquantino standing out among those, while some others are turning things on late in the season. The hitting development staff has garnered plenty of praise from the Royals blogosphere and beat writing staff with the bats doing so well publications like Baseball America are recognizing the players as a top five system. That’s outstanding for the organization’s future, but wasn’t this supposed to be the year of the pitcher?

