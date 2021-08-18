Cancel
MLB

Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Indians (58-60) and Minnesota Twins (53-67) battle Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series at Target Field. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Indians vs. Twins odds with MLB picks and predictions.

RHP Zach Plesac is the projected starting pitcher for the Indians. He is 7-4 with a 4.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 6.2 K/9, and 1.8 BB/9 in 97 IP over 17 starts.

  • Threw 101 pitches against the Detroit Tigers in his last start, his most in a single game since May 7.
  • Has faltered a bit in two previous outings vs. Minnesota this season recording a 4.76 ERA in 11 1/3 IP, but has held current Twins bats to an aggregate .629 OPS over his career.

RHP Lewis Thorpe is the projected starter for the Twins. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 13 H, 4 BB and 5 K in 14 IP across three starts and one relief apperance.

  • The 25-year-old swingman has split time between the big club and the minors over the last three years. Wednesday’s start marks his first MLB game since May 20.
  • Spent nearly two months on the Minor League IL with a shoulder issue before making his return to Triple-A action Aug. 8.
  • Has a 5.59 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 7.1 K/9, and 3.7 BB/9 over 58 IP in his MLB career.

Indians at Twins odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 9:36 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Indians -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Twins -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Indians -1.5 (+135) | Twins +1.5 (-175)
  • Over/Under: 9.5 (O: -120 | U: -105)

Prediction

Twins 5, Indians 4

Money line (ML)

The Indians are 11-16 with a 4.88 ERA over their last 27 games, and their play on the road has been a problem as they are 8-15 since June 25. That stretch started with back-to-back losses at Minnesota.

The Twins are 9-5 over their last 14 games, and many of those contests were against playoff-caliber teams. Minnesota has a solid .751 OPS against right-handed pitching. The Twins got off to a slow start at home, but they’ve notched a .798 OPS at Target Field since June 8.

Lewis gave the Twins solid starts this spring and fits into an overall pitching staff worth the value price in this one. The Minnesota bullpen has been sharp of late, recording a 3.06 ERA in August, and figures as a unit better than its overall season numbers when looking at expected-ERA metrics.

BACK THE TWINS (-105).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

Avoid the juice-drowned run line prices here. PASS.

Over/Under (O/U)

This one brings out signals that point both ways. Ultimately, some slight lean on Twins pitching and a fade of Cleveland’s offense makes for some leverage on the UNDER 9.5 (-105).

