Basebrawls

In some ways, this has felt like an incredibly long season. Long losing streaks and 4-20 stretches will do that to a fan. But in other ways, it sure feels like about 20 minutes ago that we were talking about the potential of this lineup and if the young starters can just find their way to success. Of course, we know how it’s turned out. The Royals are on pace for about 70 or so wins, which is right in line with the projections. The young starters have been a mixed bag, as most young starters are. And the offense, well they didn’t quite live up to their potential. There have been some good stories like Nicky Lopez becoming competent with the bat (while playing a very good shortstop) and Hunter Dozier seems like a bit of a positive lately after this first three months were basically useless. But our focus all shifts to the rest of this season in some ways, but mostly a pivotal off-season for this organization. They talk like they think they can win. I don’t think many believe they can. There’s a path if you squint, but your eyes might end up closed, which really makes it more of a daydream than a reality.