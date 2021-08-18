Cancel
NFL

Bears roster bubble: 10 players who need a strong performance vs. Bills

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Chicago Bears made their first round of cuts on Tuesday, narrowing their roster from 90 to 85 players.

The Bears will play the Bills on Saturday in the second of three preseason games, which will give many players an opportunity to impress in their bid to earn a valuable roster spot.

Chicago will then be tasked with trimming the roster from 85 to 80 players by the following Tuesday. Then, it’s the final round of cuts to 53 players by Aug. 31.

Let’s take a look at some players who need strong performances against the Bills to help their cause for making a roster spot or avoiding the axe next Tuesday.

1

WR Javon Wims

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like Javon Wims’ time in Chicago has run out, and he’s not helping his case during practice with some drops. Wims, listed as a third-stringer on the first unofficial depth chart, has plenty of competition at receiver. He saw just one target last Saturday against Miami. If he wants to make a push for a roster spot, he needs to show he can be a reliable target.

2

WR Jon'Vea Johnson

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Jon’Vea Johnson has been a name that’s dominated training camp headlines, as he’s been on the receiving end of some nice Justin Fields passes, and made some impressive catches on his part. But he didn’t get any targets in last Saturday’s preseason game against the Dolphins. If he gets his chances, he needs to take advantage to either push for a roster spot or practice squad.

3

RB Artavis Pierce

AP Photo/David Banks

Artavis Pierce is coming off a solid preseason outing against the Dolphins, where he led all Bears rushers with five rushes for 50 yards. Granted, one of those rushes accounted for 51 yards. But Pierce has shown flashes. The only problem is Chicago’s loaded running backs room, where he’ll be battling Ryan Nall for a roster spot. A strong performance against the Bills — and Titans the following week — could put the pressure on.

4

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Iyiegbuniwe has been a mainstay on Chicago’s roster over the last few years, but the added depth at the position this offseason has challenged that. With Christian Jones and Alec Ogletree likely to earn roster spots at inside linebacker, Iyiegbuniwe needs a strong preseason performance against the Bills and Titans to contend for a roster spot.

5

OLB Charles Snowden

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Snowden is one of the most intriguing prospects the Bears have on their roster. He’s coming off an impressive preseason debut, where he had two tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits. If Snowden continues to impress, he could definitely challenge for a roster spot coming off the edge. If he doesn’t earn a roster spot, he’s definitely a contender for the practice squad.

6

S Teez Tabor

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

One of the pleasant surprises out of training camp is Teez Tabor, who has been making plays on the football throughout the summer. He seems deadlocked in a battle with Marqui Christian for a potential fifth safety role behind Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson, Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson. With a strong preseason outing, Tabor could get the upper hand in the battle.

7

RB CJ Marable

AP Photo/David Banks, Pool

CJ Marable presents as an intriguing prospect for the Bears given his versatility on offense, as well as his contributions on special teams as a kick returner. Marable only saw one offensive snap in last week’s preseason game against the Dolphins. Hopefully he sees some more reps and gets a chance to prove himself as he looks to earn a roster spot or spot on the practice squad.

8

S Jordan Lucas

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Jordan Lucas finds himself behind Marqui Christian and Teez Tabor on the first unofficial depth chart, which isn’t encouraging for his prospects of making the 53-man roster. But with a strong preseason outing, he could find himself in the mix. Lucas also got a look at kick returner against the Dolphins, where he returned one for 27 yards.

9

DL LaCale London

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Bears have a ton of depth on the defensive line, which isn’t good news for guys like LaCale London. Following strong showings from Mike Pennel and Daniel Archibong, London needs a strong preseason to push those guys for a potential roster spot or spot on the practice squad.

10

TE Scooter Harrington

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not difficult to predict the Bears’ tight ends room at this point of camp — Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham, Jesse James and J.P. Holtz, which doesn’t give Scooter Harrington much of a chance. But if Harrington puts together a strong preseason, he could garner attention elsewhere or perhaps earn a spot on the practice squad.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

