Liverpool Linked with Barca Wonder-kid

According to 90min, Liverpool have been in contact with the representatives of Barcelona wonder-kid Ilaix Moriba.

Moriba has been in a contract dispute with the La Liga giants over the last few months and has subsequently been reduced to Barca B.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO/Sipa USA)

Liverpool are not the only Premier League side to retain interest in the young midfielder. Manchester City (no surprise), Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal have all enquired, with the later two in contact with the players agent as well.

Reports also claim that the player has been offered to a number of other Premier League sides; West Ham, Leicester City, Wolverhampton, and Everton.

Other clubs around Europe who have reached out to the players agency about the 18-year-old includes AS Monaco, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig.

If there is a legitimate fear of losing the player from Barca's perspective, and with the financial situation the club are in, selling him is a no brainer.

The player and his father have been adamant about staying at the Camp Nou in the past, but perhaps their minds have changed considering what the club have gone through over the last few months.

Clubs across Europe will surely pounce on the opportunity to snap up one of the more coveted prospects across the top-5 leagues.

Photo Maria Jose Segovia / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

A big aspect to consider in this situation is who the players agent is. In this case, he has links to Liverpool. Rogon Sportmanagement also represents Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, and is widely known for the many Brazilian players he has brought to Europe (mainly the Bundesliga).

Should Liverpool make the move and bring in the young Spanish midfielder?