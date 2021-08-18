Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool Linked with Barca Wonder-kid

By Matthew Woods
Posted by 
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

According to 90min, Liverpool have been in contact with the representatives of Barcelona wonder-kid Ilaix Moriba.

Moriba has been in a contract dispute with the La Liga giants over the last few months and has subsequently been reduced to Barca B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpHKX_0bVDPz6U00
(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO/Sipa USA)

Liverpool are not the only Premier League side to retain interest in the young midfielder. Manchester City (no surprise), Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal have all enquired, with the later two in contact with the players agent as well.

Reports also claim that the player has been offered to a number of other Premier League sides; West Ham, Leicester City, Wolverhampton, and Everton.

Other clubs around Europe who have reached out to the players agency about the 18-year-old includes AS Monaco, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig.

If there is a legitimate fear of losing the player from Barca's perspective, and with the financial situation the club are in, selling him is a no brainer.

The player and his father have been adamant about staying at the Camp Nou in the past, but perhaps their minds have changed considering what the club have gone through over the last few months.

Clubs across Europe will surely pounce on the opportunity to snap up one of the more coveted prospects across the top-5 leagues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8jBP_0bVDPz6U00
Photo Maria Jose Segovia / Spain DPPI / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

A big aspect to consider in this situation is who the players agent is. In this case, he has links to Liverpool. Rogon Sportmanagement also represents Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, and is widely known for the many Brazilian players he has brought to Europe (mainly the Bundesliga).

Should Liverpool make the move and bring in the young Spanish midfielder?

Comments / 0

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
107
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Barca Wonder#La Liga#Barca B Liverpool#Tottenham#Arsenal#Everton#Rb Leipzig#Brazilian#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Barcelona outcast Coutinho linked with Liverpool return

Barcelona are seeking to send Philippe Coutinho on-loan to a Premier League club. Gazzetta dello Sport says Coutinho has also been offered to Serie A side Lazio, but the Brazil star is reluctant to join the Italians because they will not feature in this season's Champions League. Barca are trying...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Transfer Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Linked With Monaco Star

The Premier League season has officially started and we’re nearly at the end of the summer transfer window. However, the window hasn’t slammed closed yet, so there’s still some hope that Liverpool may be bringing in a fresh face. The latest midfielder to be linked with the Reds is AS...
Premier League90min.com

Xherdan Shaqiri completes transfer from Liverpool to Lyon

Xherdan Shaqiri has left Liverpool on a permanent transfer to join Lyon, signing a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 club to bring an end to his three-year spell at Anfield. The transfer is worth an initial £5.14m to Liverpool, potentially rising to around £9.5m in total if various add-ons...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Champions League: Who can Liverpool face in group stage?

The return of the Champions League is looming, with a new continental campaign representing a chance for Liverpool to win their seventh European Cup.Having come up short in the 2018 final against Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds went one better in 2019, defeating Tottenham to secure the club a sixth elite European honour.In the last two seasons, however, Liverpool have fallen to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 and Real in the quarter-finals.Their priority this season will surely be regaining the Premier League title they lost to Manchester City last term, but Liverpool will also be motivated by Chelsea’s Champions...
UEFAneworleanssun.com

Liverpool thanks Xherdan Shaqiri for 'boss memories'

Liverpool [UK], August 24 (ANI): The Premier League club Liverpool FC on Monday thanked Xherdan Shaqiri for the 'boss memories' as he completed a permanent transfer to Olympique Lyonnais after three years with Reds. The Switzerland international finalised a switch that will see him embark on a new chapter in...
UEFAPosted by
LFCTransferRoom

OFFICIAL: Xherdan Shaqiri Signs for Lyon

Liverpool have been trying to sell some fringe players this whole transfer window and finally the Reds have a departure. Xherdan Shaqiri has joined French side Lyon for a reported fee of £9.5million. The 'Powercube' will leave Liverpool after spending four years at the club where he won the Premier...
UEFApunditarena.com

Key Champions League change that will delight Premier League managers

Champions League draw takes place on Thursday. The Champions League group stage draw takes place on Thursday, with four Premier League clubs waiting to see who they will face. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea will all be in the hat and their managers will be delighted about a new schedule change that will only affect Premier League clubs.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

After Messi, what next for Barca?

MADRID, Aug 11 (Reuters) - While Lionel Messi's departure marks the end of an era for Barcelona, there is plenty more to be resolved at the Nou Camp before the season gets under way:. MONEY ISSUES. Barcelona have a gross debt of over one billion euros ($1.17 billion) and years...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Could Everton use Barca links to get Umtiti

Media reports claim Barcelona are ready to let centre-back Samuel Umtiti leave this summer and Everton have been touted as potential suitors. Bringing in another centre-back didn’t seem a massive priority for Everton at the start of this transfer window although apart from last summer’s signing Ben Godfrey who was excellent, none of the team’s existing defenders were without significant issues last season.
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Asylum Liverpool

With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy