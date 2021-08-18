5 Ways to Scale a Business That Seems Like It's Reached Its Limit

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Why do some companies grow constantly while others stay at the same level throughout their existence? If we imagine a business as a car, the difference is that the first ones, having reached the limit of possibilities, change the engine to a turbocharged one, fill in better fuel, hire top drivers and mechanics, lighten the structure and take the vehicle to a different track. The second ones keep pressing the gas pedal but do not change anything dramatically.