Sixers roster news: Team to waive third-year guard Rayjon Tucker

The Philadelphia 76ers just wrapped up the summer league and are headed back home after 14 days out in Las Vegas. The Sixers finished 3-2 and they got some good play out of their younger players such as Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed, just as examples.

One player who had a solid summer league is third-year guard Rayjon Tucker. He showed off some strong play on the defensive end while also showing off some more on offense, although still raw on that end of the floor.

The team did sign Tucker to a two-way deal earlier in the offseason, but on Wednesday, the team announced that they will waive the athletic guard. He played in 14 games for Philadelphia in the 2020-21 season averaging 2.4 points and 0.8 rebounds in mostly garbage time.

This does not mean that Tucker will be done with the Sixers completely as he could spend time with the Delaware Blue Coats in the coming future, but for now, he will have to figure out his next move. What he does have is NBA-level athleticism that should help him down the line. He has the ability to play solid perimeter defense, and if he can consistently knock down triples, he can find a spot in the league.

