Aquinnah: Vanderhoop home and exhibits

Happy fair week everyone! We’ve made it to the height of the summer season in this crazy, pandemic time. To limit crowding and lines at the Fair, the Ag Society is selling entrance and ride tickets online at marthasvineyardagriculturalsociety.org/the-fair. Currently they are not limiting the amount of people that can attend, although that may change if the board of health makes a new determination. Masks are required in all enclosed areas of the fair and if you are unvaccinated, you are required to wear a mask throughout the fairgrounds. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy throughout this crowded week, and that our COVID cases do not skyrocket. We have almost made it to September.