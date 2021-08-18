Cancel
Wine, Dine and Santa Barbara Sunshine at El Encanto

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEscape to the historic El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel for the Taste of El Encanto, Colgin Cellars Experience. When Napa Valley’s finest wines meet sweeping views of the American Riviera in a historic five-star setting, it’s a dream combination you simply can’t turn down. This September, the luxurious El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel in Santa Barbara is giving you a reason to pack your bags with its latest iteration of the Taste of El Encanto series, featuring California’s revered Colgin Cellars.

