Wine, Dine and Santa Barbara Sunshine at El Encanto
Escape to the historic El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel for the Taste of El Encanto, Colgin Cellars Experience. When Napa Valley’s finest wines meet sweeping views of the American Riviera in a historic five-star setting, it’s a dream combination you simply can’t turn down. This September, the luxurious El Encanto, A Belmond Hotel in Santa Barbara is giving you a reason to pack your bags with its latest iteration of the Taste of El Encanto series, featuring California’s revered Colgin Cellars.magazinec.com
