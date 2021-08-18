Linda Cook review: Violence in ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ will make you gasp

It’s been nearly 5 years since we last saw The Blind Man (Stephen Lang) nearly take down an entire group of petty criminals in Don’t Breathe, and now he’s returned for more murder and mayhem for the appropriately-named sequel, Don’t Breathe 2, which finds Rodo Sayagues at the helm this time, taking over for Fede Alvarez. There’s no denying that the sequel doesn’t quite hit the same tension-fueled heights as the first, but there’s still quite a bit of b-movie brutality on display throughout Don’t Breathe 2, and I really enjoyed how this time around, the story shifts away from The Blind Man and becomes the story of a young girl (played by Madelyn Grace) who goes through hell and becomes her own hero along the way.