Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Linda Cook review: Violence in ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ will make you gasp

By Linda Cook
ourquadcities.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever have there been so many shades of gray as in the violent, gritty actioner “Don’t Breathe 2.” This is a better-than-average sequel, full of cringe-worthy violence and character revelations. Some of them strain credibility, but they’re still intriguing. You may remember from the first film Norman Nordstrom (once again...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Violence#Gasp#Super Glue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesState College

Don’t Breath 2

The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. (1h 38m)
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Review: This Torturous Home Invasion Sequel Hits the Spot

The inspiration for 2016’s low-budget sleeper hit “Don’t Breathe,” according to filmmaker Fede Alvarez, was to make a horror movie with an original storyline that used suspense in place of supernatural elements or excessive blood. In “Don’t Breathe 2,” the similarly deranged sequel, he has stayed true to those maxims, for the most part. There may be fewer truly gory moments in “Don’t Breathe 2” than in typical slasher fare, but they are just twisted enough to stick in the mind like a festering wound. Once again employing the reverse home invasion tale, one in which the invaders hardly live long...
Video Gamesourquadcities.com

Linda Cook review: ‘Free Guy’ is well worth the money

One of the most enjoyable video-game movies isn’t based on a real video game. “Free Guy,” which made more than $28 million domestically at the box office, already is headed for a sequel. No wonder. It’s an eye-catching, rollicking story about a person who discovers he can be more than...
MoviesThrillist

The Grisly Horror Sequel 'Don't Breathe 2' Messes With Your Expectations

By putting Stephen Lang's villainous character at the center, the new installment plays a tricky narrative game. When the slick home invasion thriller Don't Breathe arrived in theaters back in 2016, it took great pleasure in toying with audience expectations about sympathetic characters and notions of poor taste. For his follow-up to the ultra-bloody, ultra-brutal 2013 Evil Dead remake, an exercise in gory excess, filmmaker Fede Álvarez constructed a stripped-down, single-location suspense tale about a group of thieves robbing the home of a mysterious blind veteran, played with muscular menace by Avatar's Stephen Lang. What began as a tense, violent Home Alone narrative slowly transformed into a far more disturbing story of rape and revenge, one that managed to make over $150 million at the box office, the type of hefty sum that virtually demands a retread sequel.
MoviesCollider

'Don't Breathe 2' Clip Shows a New Way to Play With Glue

Sony Pictures has released a new clip of Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel which brings Stephen Lang back as Norman Nordstrom, a.k.a. the Blind Man. As in the first movie, the Blind Man will stop at nothing to take down the people who threaten his disturbing family, using whatever tool he finds to deliver gruesome revenge.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don't Breathe 2 Reviews Are Online, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The Horror Sequel

It’s fitting that Friday the 13th is this week, as the follow up to 2016’s Don’t Breathe arrives on Friday, August 13. Stephen Lang returns as the blind Norman Nordstrom in Don’t Breathe 2, set eight years after the original. In the sequel, Nordstrom lives with 11-year-old Phoenix, but after she is kidnapped, he must use his military training to save her. The horror thriller features Madelyn Grace as Phoenix, along with Brendan Sexton III, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Adam Young, and Christian Zagia. The movie was directed by Rodo Sayagues (in his directorial debut) and the screenplay was co-written by Sayagues and Fede Álvarez, who directed the first film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don’t Breathe 2 Review: One Of The Most Misguided Sequels In Recent Memory

In late summer 2016, Fede Alvarez surprised the hell out of audiences with Don’t Breathe. A follow-up to the director’s excellent Evil Dead reboot, the film successfully turns the typical home invasion setup on its ear, and with a complicated trio of protagonists and a shocking villain it unleashes a series of dark twists that keep you guessing about the way things are going to turn out. It’s an intelligent, brutal, and well-made thriller that also happens to be very rewatchable – which only makes one wonder more intensely how things went so horribly wrong in the making of its disaster of a sequel.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

The 'Don't Breathe 2' Sound Team on Using the Intensity of Silence

In “Don’t Breathe 2,” now playing in theaters, Stephen Lang returns as the blind man and former Navy SEAL Norman Nordstrom, who is harboring a terrible secret about his wicked ways. He uses his other senses to enhance his abilities, fighting off those who challenge him. Separated from the home...
Moviesmetaflix.com

Don’t Forget To Breathe While Watching The Chilling Trailer For ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

The latest trailer for Sony’s “Don’t Breathe 2” has just been released. Here we get a closer look at this sequel installment in the series, which takes place 8 years after the first film’s events. The sequel, once again, sees The Blind Man faced with a house invasion, only this time, he’s fending for his life against a group of intruders. Bent on protecting an 11-year-old child he’s seemingly raised on his own. The Blind Man will rely on his non-visual senses to stop the intruders and protect the one he loves.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Review: Stephen Lang Returns as a Blind Avenger Confronting a Posse of Home Intruders

“Don’t Breathe 2,” in which Stephen Lang once again portrays a furious blind Gulf War veteran who fends off a handful of intruders in brutal makeshift ways, is a worthy enough sequel to “Don’t Breathe” — and yes, that’s about half a compliment. The original, released in 2016, was a jacked-up home invasion thriller with horror elements, but as staged (with a classically angled cleverness) by the director Fede Alvarez, it stayed tethered to a certain nuts-and-bolts, drive-in-movie-from-the-past reality. The script was bare bones, but critics liked it in much the same way that they’d liked “The Bourne Identity” —...
MoviesDen of Geek

Don’t Breathe 2: The Inside Story of the Blind Man

This article contains Don’t Breathe 2 spoilers. In 2016, Don’t Breathe introduced the world to the terrifying world of the Blind Man. Played by Stephen Lang, the violent vet turned his murderous survival instincts on a trio of burglars after they broke into his house in the hope of finding the money they needed to escape their depressing lives. As if his near-supernatural strength and ability to destroy flesh and bone weren’t enough, the final act of the movie revealed a grotesque secret.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Don’t Breathe 2’: A Bafflingly Ill-Advised, Wildly Incompetent Horror Sequel [Review]

In the long history of utterly unnecessary horror sequels, a special place must be carved out for “Don’t Breathe 2.” The 2016 original was a nasty but serviceable home invasion thriller, directed with a modicum of skill by Fede Alvarez. However, if horror sequels (like comedy sequels) are plagued with the inherent difficulty of replicating the element of surprise so essential to their genre, a “Don’t Breathe” follow-up is in particular peril. Simply put, most of what made that film noteworthy was the ingenuity of its shocking twist, in which Norman Nordstrom (Stephen Lang), the blind homeowner who seemed the sympathetic victim of a sloppy home invasion, was revealed to be a far sicker puppy than any of the film’s ostensible villains. And thus, Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues’ script turns itself inside out midway through, causing the viewer to rethink their sympathies and assumptions.
Moviesdailydead.com

Review: DON’T BREATHE 2 is an Unapologetically Brutal Slice of B-Movie Madness

It’s been nearly 5 years since we last saw The Blind Man (Stephen Lang) nearly take down an entire group of petty criminals in Don’t Breathe, and now he’s returned for more murder and mayhem for the appropriately-named sequel, Don’t Breathe 2, which finds Rodo Sayagues at the helm this time, taking over for Fede Alvarez. There’s no denying that the sequel doesn’t quite hit the same tension-fueled heights as the first, but there’s still quite a bit of b-movie brutality on display throughout Don’t Breathe 2, and I really enjoyed how this time around, the story shifts away from The Blind Man and becomes the story of a young girl (played by Madelyn Grace) who goes through hell and becomes her own hero along the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy