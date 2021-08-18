HOW L.A. POWER DINING GOT ITS GROOVE BACK

Rarely can apartment renters tell house dwellers, “My yard is bigger than yours.” But The Park, the new mixed-use residence at 500 Broadway in Santa Monica, aims to change that in the most luxe way. Its standout feature is a 1-acre rooftop park overlooking the Pacific Ocean. “Residents are increasingly prioritizing properties that feature outdoor amenities, and we believe Angelenos will be drawn to our accessible open space in a private residential setting while living just steps from the beach,” says Alex Witkoff, principal at Witkoff, the real estate development firm responsible for the property. Open for leasing Aug. 12 and located...