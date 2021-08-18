HOW L.A. POWER DINING GOT ITS GROOVE BACK
Hollywood's dealmakers are fully vaxxed and adapting to life after the pandemic. Movie sets are bustling (with COVID compliance officers on hand), theaters are filling up (masks compulsory), studio execs are fighting for prime parking spots and international film festivals are back on — flashbulbs, red carpets and all. But nothing says "Hollywood is back open for business" quite like a high-powered deal executed over lunch or dinner.
