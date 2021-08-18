Cancel
HOW L.A. POWER DINING GOT ITS GROOVE BACK

Cover picture for the articleHollywood’s dealmakers are fully vaxxed and adapting to life after the pandemic. Movie sets are bustling (with COVID compliance officers on hand), theaters are filling up (masks compulsory), studio execs are fighting for prime parking spots and international film festivals are back on — flashbulbs, red carpets and all. But nothing says “Hollywood is back open for business” quite like a high-powered deal executed over lunch or dinner.

Here's How The McFlurry Got Its Name

Ah, the glorious McFlurry! If you have ever indulged in this chock-full-of-goodness, creamy, dreamy, famous fast food frozen treat, you can attest to the feeling of euphoria that strikes the moment the spoon hits your taste buds. Most of McDonald's menu items are researched and developed at its corporate headquarters...
From Gardens to Dining, L.A.’s “Largest Residential Rooftop Park” Elevates the Outside Experience

Rarely can apartment renters tell house dwellers, “My yard is bigger than yours.” But The Park, the new mixed-use residence at 500 Broadway in Santa Monica, aims to change that in the most luxe way. Its standout feature is a 1-acre rooftop park overlooking the Pacific Ocean. “Residents are increasingly prioritizing properties that feature outdoor amenities, and we believe Angelenos will be drawn to our accessible open space in a private residential setting while living just steps from the beach,” says Alex Witkoff, principal at Witkoff, the real estate development firm responsible for the property. Open for leasing Aug. 12 and located...
Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are The Newest Faces Of Tiffany & Co.

Music’s biggest and most popular power couple just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are among the newest brand ambassadors of Tiffany & Co. The partnership was revealed in the “Icons” edition of Harper’s Bazaar, which featured Beyoncé as the cover star. The partnership is just the latest venture for the couple.
Halle Berry Celebrates 55th Birthday With Serenade From Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry is grateful for another year of life. The Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 55th birthday on Saturday, and thanked boyfriend Van Hunt for her special serenade. In a video posted on her Instagram, Berry is smiling as she sits in the passenger seat of a car, her window rolled down, wind blowing through her hair and listening to the song "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes."
Beyoncé, Turning 40, Gets Sexy, Channels Cowgirls on New Covers of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

HOUSTON'S FAVORITE SUPERSTAR is lighting up social media today, as multiple versions of her new September Harper's Bazaar cover zip around cyberspace at record pace. "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Beyoncé has become much more than a pop icon," gushes the magazine about H-Town's favorite daughter. "She's a cultural force who has routinely defied expectations and transformed the way we understand the power of art to change how we see ourselves and each other."
'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.
Even Lori Harvey's "Casual" Date Night Outfit Is Chic as Hell

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan continue to raise the bar for date-night style. On August 21, the couple took an outing to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood and kept their outfits casual — or rather, as casual as things can be when you're Lori and Michael. We're always wowed by their elevated fashion, and these evening looks are no exception.
Micki Grant, 'Another World' Star, Dead at 80

Micki Grant, a trailblazing playwright, actress, and singer, died on Sunday. She was 80. Grant's death was first reported by Broadway World and later confirmed by publishing company Concord Theatricals, notes Deadline. No cause of death has been reported. Grant was the first woman to write both music and lyrics to a Broadway show with Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, directed by the first Black woman to direct on Broadway, Vinnette Carroll. Grant also starred in the soap opera Another World.
Rihanna Reaches Billionaire Status, Dr. Dre Should Finance His Homeless Daughter?

Rihanna is officially a billionaire and now the richest female musician. Music made her a household name, but her cosmetic brand has really brought in some $erious dough!. Also, Hip-hop producer Dr. Dre is in the news. His oldest daughter LaTanya Young, 38, in a recent interview revealed she’s homeless, while her children stays with friends.
R5 Homixide death: Atlanta rapper dies aged 22

Rapper R5 Homixide has died at the age of 22. Fellow artist Problem Child 5 confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “Who tf gone watch my back now. Take me with you twin.”. Homixide rose to fame earlier this year with his single “Lion Heart”. His latest song was released...

