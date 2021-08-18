Innovating Justice Awards: Judge and Technology Integrator Recognized for Tireless Work
The Washington State Board for Judicial Administration (BJA) presented Innovating Justice Awards to a King County judge and a technology... The Washington State Board for Judicial Administration (BJA) presented Innovating Justice Awards to a King County judge and a technology integrator for their leadership in shepherding new programs that work on access and equity problems in the courts such as those involving eviction cases, court filings by prisoners, examining racial justice issues, and more.www.tacomadailyindex.com
