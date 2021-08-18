A Glimmer of Historic Detail Can Still Be Found Inside an Early 20th Century Flatbush Movie House

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re looking to expand your knowledge of design history, you’ve come to the right place. I polled a handful of designers on the most iconic furniture pieces and interior furnishings associated with each decade, from the 1920s to the 1990s, and have rounded up an expansive list of items you’ll want to add to your decorating repertoire. So get ready to go back in time and take some notes! Maybe on your next vintage shopping trip, you’ll even scoop up something iconic — or icon-inspired — on the cheap.