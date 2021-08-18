A Glimmer of Historic Detail Can Still Be Found Inside an Early 20th Century Flatbush Movie House
It opened to great fanfare in 1916 but it has been decades since the movie lights flickered inside the Rialto Theatre in Flatbush. Purchased by a congregation in the 1970s for use as a worship space, a recent look inside the modest brick building at 1085 Flatbush Avenue shows that bits of its theatrical past can still be found. Columns, pilasters and stylized flowers dot the auditorium that originally fit about 2,000 movie watchers.www.brownstoner.com
