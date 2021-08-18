This Delicious Tomato Jam-Topped Avocado Toast Is Bursting With Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

Other "toast" trends pop up every now and then—like ricotta or sweet potato—but avocado toast is that tried-and-true standby you can always rely on. The buttery smooth avocado layered on flaky bread. The high healthy fat content that's satiating in a way pastries just can't deliver on... There's a reason why it's held on to its breakfast crown.

With avocado toast, you're already starting with a good thing. But if you have it on the reg, it's nice to build upon it, adding layers that work to enhance the flavor. One way: Sprinkling Everything But The Bagel seasoning on top. Another is with tomato jam, which Chef Nyesha Arrington shows how to make in the latest episode of Cook With Us. "It's both sweet, savory, and just a little spicy," Arrington says of the jam.

To make the jam, you start with tomato paste, onions, ginger, cumin, cayenne pepper, olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Fresno chilis, and salt. "What the tomato paste does is really concentrate that tomato flavor," Arrington explains, adding that it's always important to cook tomato paste to really get the most of the flavor. All the ingredients are cooked together in a pan on the stove. Then, Arrington adds agave nectar into the mix to help caramelize the tomatoes and onions while adding a layer of sweetness and give the jam its structure.

In addition to tomato paste, you'll need some fresh tomatoes for this recipe, too, which are diced and thrown into the pan with the other tomato jam ingredients. The juicy tomatoes are packed with vitamin C, which helps support the immune system. They're also a potent source of the carotenoid known as lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant that fights free-radicals and inflammation in the body. Cooking down the tomatoes on the stove concentrates both the flavors and health benefits of the in-season fruit. The result? A delicious jam bursting with vibrant tomato taste and nutrients.

With the tomato jam simmering, all that's left to do is make the avocado toast and layer the bread, avocado, and jam together. But Arrington has one last surprise up her chef sleeve: sliced peaches. "I'm a big fan of sweet and savory," she says, as she garnishes the avocado toast with tomato jam the stone fruit. Watch the episode above to see it all come together and get the recipe below.

Avocado toast with tomato jam recipe

Ingredients

For the avocado toast:

4 slices thick-cut organic bread, like ciabatta

2 medium avocados

1 yellow peach

1 lemon

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp red chili flakes

2 tsp Himalayan sea salt

Black pepper

For the tomato jam:

2 tomatoes, deseeded

1 small vidalia onion, diced

1 Fresno chili, chopped

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup agave

3 Tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp ginger, minced

1 tsp cumin, ground

1/4 tsp cayenne

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of Himalayan sea salt

Pinch of black pepper

1. Start by making the tomato jam. Over low to medium heat, gently heat the diced unions with the olive oil and salt until the onions are very soft. Start by adding the chilies and cook down for 10 minutes. Next, add ginger and cook for five more minutes. Then, add the cumin and cayenne and continue to cook for one minute. Lastly, add tomato paste and cook for three minutes. Deglaze with vinegar and cook for about five mins. Add agave, stirring occasionally, and finally add tomatoes and cook for about 30 to 45 mins on low heat.

2. Now, make the avocado toast. Start by cutting your avocado in half. Next, scoop out the insides into a medium bowl. Add olive oil, salt and pepper, red chili flakes, lemon juice, and zest.

3. Slice your bread into thick slices and place the slices on a baking tray. Cook in the oven at 375°F for 15 to 20 minutes. Then, flip the slices over and cook in the oven for 10 more minutes.

4. Now that your bread is nice and toasted, it's time to assemble the toast. Layer the avocado spread onto the toast. Then, add the tomato jam. Garnish with sliced peaches and microgreens, if you have them. Drizzle with olive oil. Enjoy!

Get more healthy recipe ideas in Well+Good's Cook With Us Facebook group.