Dodgers promote Gavin Stone to High-A Great Lakes

By Ryan Walton
True Blue LA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning two of the last three pitcher of the week awards with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, the Dodgers have promoted pitcher Gavin Stone to High-A Great Lakes. The two starts that earned the honors each featured six scoreless for the Dodgers 5th-round pick in 2020. Stone struck out 12 of the 22 batters he faced Friday in what would be his last start for Rancho. Overall, the 22-year-old has 101 strikeouts to just 20 walks in 70 innings this year.

www.truebluela.com

