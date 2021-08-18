Dodgers promote Gavin Stone to High-A Great Lakes

Do the Los Angeles Dodgers still see a place for Gavin Lux long-term, or have they gone fully star-blind?. Once you have a player like Trea Turner in your uniform for a day or two, it becomes all the more difficult to envision a future without him. It also gets tougher to imagine settling for a front-row seat to former top prospect Gavin Lux’s continued development when you can simply hand over a check to one of the league’s best instead.