Chiefs DL coach Brendan Daly raves over new-look defensive line

The Kansas City Chiefs announced two roster transactions Sunday after their practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. First, tight end Nick Keizer retired. Keizer, 26, came into the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent who signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Keizer appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2020 before beginning training camp with a back issue. The tight end had recently returned to practice — but given the drafting of Noah Gray, signing of Blake Bell and emergence of Jody Fortson, the path to making the team was not going to be an easy one.