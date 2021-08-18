Cancel
Chiefs DL coach Brendan Daly raves over new-look defensive line

By John Dillon
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a dual role as defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, Brendan Daly seems particularly excited about his unit’s potential in 2021. After coming so close to another title last year, the Chiefs’ defense looks hungry in camp. With a few new faces and some positional shuffling upfront, the defensive line looks poised for big improvements under Daly this season. His group could provide a huge spark for the team in run defense and the pass rush.

Comments / 0

