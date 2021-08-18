Cancel
Joy McCorvey participates in national coaching symposium

By Ken Lay
 6 days ago
A first-year University of Tennessee women’s assistant basketball coach has been selected to participate in the 2021 TopConnect Basketball Virtual Symposium.

Joy McCorvey was invited in the two-day event, which began Tuesday and is presented by Teamworks and INFLCR.

TopConnect identifies top assistant basketball coaches in the country, connecting them with mid-major athletic directors and providing networking and leadership opportunities for both.

TopConnect is in its fourth year and was developed by one-time Virginia Commonwealth athletic director Dr. Richard Sander.

Prior to joining coach Kellie Harper’s staff with the Lady Vols, McCorvey had stints at St. John’s, Michigan and Florida State.

With the Seminoles, she served as associate head coach and was interim head coach last season.

