Movie Reviews

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Guy (Showing in theatres) Rated a PG-13 – For language, violence, and adult themes. After over a year on hiatus due to the dread virus, Free Guy at long last has hit the cinemas, and I am here to tell you it was well worth the wait. Ryan Reynolds...

Moviesbocamag.com

Movie Review: “The Night House” a Gripping Horror Mystery

As a professional critic, I try always to maintain a certain detachment, and to not get pulled into a film’s manipulations—its emotional vortices. But there are moments in David Bruckner’s new horror film “The Night House” that are almost unbearable in their tension. Viewers may not simply feel their own full-body waves of goosebumps, as I did. So invasive is Bruckner’s technique that they may even feel actor Rebecca Hall’s own hairs rise through paranormal osmosis. I felt as disarmed, and helpless, as the character.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Free Guy - Review

Free Guy is the latest Ryan Reynolds action comedy, and that alone tells you everything that you need to expect from the man who’s regained popularity in the wake of Deadpool, a hard-R superhero comedy that takes self-awareness to the extreme. It’s something that Reynolds has never quite been able to escape since and with Free Guy it’s very much more of the same: a movie about the evils of a corporation made by a big corporation (make no mistake, Disney are very much evil, very much won’t pay the writers responsible for the creation of their beloved characters what they deserve), and a movie about how we all need to be free of their grasp. No wonder that it feels so toothless – reminding you of Disney’s crowning moments of pop-culture at every turn, in a way not unlike the terrible Space Jam: A New Legacy, that aired earlier this year – Free Guy may have been in the works before Disney’s takeover of Fox but it very much plays out like a Disney movie – safe, forgettable, and entirely predictable – you’ll know exactly what’s going to happen from the moment the film starts.
Moviesculturedvultures.com

The Suicide Squad REVIEW – A Standard Superhero Movie

DC and Warner Bros. have been advertising The Suicide Squad as “like nothing you’ve ever seen before” and emphasizing that with this film, James Gunn, celebrated director of the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel, has been “unleashed.” Sadly, it’s like a lot of things you’ve seen before. And while I don’t deny that the DC films have afforded their directors far greater creative freedom than Kevin Feige and MCU have allowed, and I appreciate the playful invoking of that by the marketing team for The Suicide Squad, if this is what James Gunn is like “unleashed” it honestly doesn’t really make a difference whether there’s a leash or not.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘The Suicide Squad’ is entertaining supervillain romp

Imagine if “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Deadpool” had some horribly beautiful baby. Well, you don’t have to imagine it, because that’s generally what “The Suicide Squad” — a decidedly R-rated, wholly irreverent, almost always entertaining supervillain romp hitting theaters and HBO Max this week — feels like. And sure,...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls Review

If you’re a parent of a young PAW Patrol fan, you will know that PAW Patrol: The Movie (rather than the game) is a bit of a glow-up. Previous PAW Patrol movies have been TV episodes, stretched to thirty minutes or so, and – man – were they a struggle to watch at the cinema. In an attempt to make the trip worthwhile, they were padded with episodes for other shows, so you were effectively handing over cash to watch a series of adverts. But PAW Patrol: The Movie is a proper movie with actual money spent on things like visual effects, a new look for the pups, and voice actors you might recognise.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Wildland - Review

Wildland is a mean, hostile new Danish thriller that instantly brings to mind not just everyone’s favourite scandi-noir crime shows of the mid 2010s but of the terrific Australian film Animal Kingdom, that starred Ben Mendelsohn and gave us an insight into the life of a crime syndicate family that operated on the fringes of society. Who knows… maybe Wildland might even get its own show too? Sidse Babett Knudsen is certainly a more than powerful lead, as the matriarch as a family that sticks together no matter the cost.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Wendy - Review

Wendy is the latest attempt of many at the Peter Pan mythology – The Green Knight director David Lowery is due to have another go at this soon - that has been tried and tested over the years in many different ways. This is the take on the story from Benh Zeitlin, who you might remember from the Oscar nominated (that should have taken home the grand prize) drama Beasts of the Southern Wild. This is very much more of the same – if you didn’t like that you won’t like this – and even if you liked that there’s no guarantee you’ll like this as its largely negative reception critically suggests, but I was completely on its wavelength from the start, it feels like a reappropriation of the Peter Pan mythology for a new audience with all the stylistic flairs of a Terrence Malick film – the aesthetics and visuals are one of the best things about it, there’s an air of Lord of the Flies tribalism between a group of young children here – and the film presents fantasy by way of realism in a way that reminded me of Christian Petzold’s Undine, which updated the Mermaid mythology for the modern age in a haunting but unique approach. If you're a fan of that, chances are - you'll find yourself right at home with what Zeitlin is going for here.
MoviesPosted by
TBR News Media

Movie Review: Superhero movie ‘The Suicide Squad’ consistently amuses

Superhero movies don’t aim for high art. The goal is big box office sales. For the most part, they have never been awards fodder and rarely make best film lists. However, that doesn’t preclude examples of great craft, skill, and even insight. They are not revisionist art descending into the mire of pretension (yes, you, Green Knight) or thrillers aspiring to greater depth (don’t look away when I’m talking to you, Old). Historically, superhero movies strive for entertainment. And there is nothing wrong with that.
MoviesRomesentinel.com

"Free Guy" is a feel good action movie

The star power of actor Ryan Reynolds is on full display with his new vanity project “Free Guy,” a big, fun, charming summer treat. Delayed from last year due to the pandemic, “Free Guy” arrives in theaters just as the pandemic is having another surge. This movie can’t catch a break. It deserves one, because “Free Guy” is a delightful and adventurous flick with a really enjoyable cast.
MoviesSalem News

Movie review: A past-obsessed, underwater world in 'Reminiscence'

Just as surely as climate change is scarring the land and warming the seas, it is also flooding our movies. The planet's imperiled future has been in the DNA of disaster movies like “The Day After Tomorrow” for years, of course. But lately, climate has taken a more leading role in films proliferating as quickly as ice caps are melting. This summer has seen the parched, Australian thriller “The Dry” (good movie, by the way) and “The Tomorrow War,” a time-traveling war movie that leads to an apocalyptic threat unlocked by thawing permafrost.
MoviesPeople

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy Nabs Second Week at No. 1, Beating Paw Patrol and Reminiscence

Free Guy pulled in over $18 million during its second weekend, maintaining its top spot at the box office. Ryan Reynolds' latest movie continues to dominate the box office. One week after it first premiered Aug. 13, Free Guy once again claimed the No. 1 spot this past weekend, pulling in $18.8 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters in just three days, Deadline reports. The film now boasts a 10-day box office total of $58.8 million.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Chris Hemsworth Over Free Guy Cameos

Despite the theatrical industry still struggling to shake off the effects of the pandemic, Free Guy managed to show impressive legs at the box office by posting the strongest week-to-week hold of any major blockbuster released this summer to repeat at the number one spot. The video game-inspired blockbuster has...
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
TV & Videosmetaflix.com

Every Movie Coming to Netflix September 2021

Netflix Film has announced all the new movies and shows hitting its library for the coming month of September. From a bunch of classics to just as many Netflix originals, there’s surely something for everyone to enjoy. Films recommended from the list include “Marshall,” the courtroom biopic of Thurgood Marshall,...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New image reveals first look at Joaquin Phoenix's first movie role since Joker

The first look at C'mon C'mon, a new A24 movie starring Joaquin Phoenix, has been revealed ahead of its premiere at New York Film Festival. Phoenix plays Johnny, a documentary filmmaker who's left to take care of his precocious but troubled young nephew (Woody Norman). The pair form an unexpected bond after they embark on a cross-country road trip. Gaby Hoffmann and Jaboukie Young-White also star. The newly released black and white image features Phoenix and Norman. The movie will have its premiere at New York Film Festival in October, but it doesn't have a theatrical release date yet.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reveals Release Dates For 41 Movies Still To Come In 2021

Netflix has announced its full lineup of original movies that are still to come over the last four months of 2021. This has been a humungous year for the streaming giant. At a time when the world has been increasingly turning to streaming for entertainment, Netflix really upped its game, dropping more major original films than ever. And they’re not slowing down yet. A total of 41 films are set to arrive from September to December, with Netflix finally having confirmed their release dates.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Has Perfect Response After New Feud Moment With Hugh Jackman Involved Free Guy’s Director

There are very few things that are absolutely certain in this world. One is that bread will always taste good, and another is that people on the internet will always have disagreements. And of course, it’s more than likely that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will continue their “feud” for as long as they can. The most recent jab came from Jackman, who took to social media to flaunt his recent meet-up with Reynolds’ Free Guy director, Shawn Levy. Of course, the Deadpool star has now responded in the perfect way.

