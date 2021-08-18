Cancel
Brush, CO

Brush Police Department: Watch out for scam phone calls

By Special to Times
Brush News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brush Police Department issued a warning Tuesday, Aug. 17, about a phone scam targeting the city’s residents. “The police department has been made aware of phone calls citizens have been receiving with people impersonating police department members and city representatives, in attempts to get money,” the BPD posted on its Facebook page. “Neither the PD nor city will attempt to get financial information from you via phone to rectify previous balances or deal with potential criminal matters. Please don’t provide anyone with financial or personal identifying information over the phone.”

