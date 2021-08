GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is continuing to recommend COVID-19 vaccination even for those who have already been infected with the virus. Of the about 19,000 total COVID-19 cases documented in the county, there have been 94 reinfections. The health department is saying those numbers are only known cases. To get a better handle on the actual numbers, the department says to multiply confirmed cases by three or four. MCPH is explaining why they are recommending vaccines for those who may have coronavirus antibodies.