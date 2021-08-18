The good, the bad, and the funny: Phillies base running edition
“The good, the bad, and the funny” is a series designed to take a closer look at the state of the Philadelphia Phillies, one aspect at a time. Up next? Base running. Overall, the Phillies have been quite good at base running this season. They rank third in the National League in stolen bases (63) behind the Padres (94) and the Marlins (82). They rank second in stolen base success rate (80%) behind only the Giants (84%).www.thegoodphight.com
