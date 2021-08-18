The good, the bad, and the funny: Phillies base running edition

Then put your little hand in mine... Yeesh guys and gals, I feel like we've seen this movie from the Phailures before haven't we? "Oh my god a big series win over X team, (usually the Mets) they have a real shot at making the playoffs now!" This is immediately followed by the team falling apart at the seams against beatable opponents (not the Marlins this year so bonus points for variety) and falling out of the playoff picture all together. This result was really predictable sadly. It's all this team has ever done over the last 4 years. The 2018 team had the excuse of being young and inexperienced but this team is supposedly in its prime. I don't want to hear about the so called "high expectations" for the team this year, they were picked to finish around .500 and that is exactly what they will do, though at this point I would be shocked if they even did that.