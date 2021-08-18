Charlotte Hornets: What James Borrego should work on with each drafted player

The Charlotte Hornets drafted a multitude of players with upside this offseason. Through the draft, they added two players to their frontcourt, a backcourt player, and a wing. Kai Jones and JT Thor are two young bigs with tons of upside and similar skillsets that the Hornets didn’t have last year at the center position. Both bigs can play the power forward and the center position, which will bring some added versatility to the frontcourt. In the backcourt, the Hornets drafted James Bouknight and added Scottie Lewis on the wing. Bouknight is polished enough to play right away as a backup guard while Lewis may see some time in the G-League. With each draft process, let’s look at what each prospect’s weaknesses are and their areas of improvement.