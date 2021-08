As the summer draws to a close, I write to update the Bar and the public on the state of the First Department, including our productivity, and what to expect as the court returns for the September 2021 term. Of course, given the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to predict what the fall and winter will bring. Although we saw a light at the end of the tunnel last spring and early summer—when the infection rate was plummeting—the Delta variant has complicated our plans to fully reopen for in-person operations. Nevertheless, our transition to a virtual (and later a hybridized virtual/in-person) court model last year has enabled us to adapt quickly as the pandemic evolves.