As Pence blasts Biden on Afghanistan, former Pentagon chief Esper suggests Trump also played a role
Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper are offering slightly different views on President Biden's exit from Afghanistan. In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Pence argued that Biden "broke" the Trump administration's deal with the Taliban by remaining in Afghanistan four months past the deadline, and didn't have a sound evacuation strategy. "The Biden administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," he writes. "It has embarrassed America on the world stage, caused allies to doubt our dependability, and emboldened enemies to test our resolve." The Trump administration, on the other hand, had previously struck a deal that "brought to Afghanistan a stability unseen in decades," Pence continued.theweek.com
