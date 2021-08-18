“We are standing for what is right”: Alachua County School Board members vote to extend mask mandate
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County School Board members voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate by eight weeks. Dozens of people in support of a mask mandate and those supporting a parent’s right to choose spoke for hours at the meeting. Medical professionals from across the area, including UF Health Shands and North Florida Regional Medical Center, spoke up in support of extending the mask mandate.www.wctv.tv
