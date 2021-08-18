Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

“We are standing for what is right”: Alachua County School Board members vote to extend mask mandate

By Dylan Lyons
WCTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County School Board members voted unanimously to extend the mask mandate by eight weeks. Dozens of people in support of a mask mandate and those supporting a parent’s right to choose spoke for hours at the meeting. Medical professionals from across the area, including UF Health Shands and North Florida Regional Medical Center, spoke up in support of extending the mask mandate.

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Education
Gainesville, FL
Health
County
Alachua County, FL
Gainesville, FL
Education
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Health
Alachua County, FL
Education
Gainesville, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Corcoran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Chair#The Mask#Uf Health Shands#School Board Chair Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 1

Community Policy