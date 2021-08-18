Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Family of BLM protester killed by Kyle Rittenhouse sues Kenosha, police claiming ‘conspiracy’

By Alex Swoyer
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a Black Lives Matter protester killed by Kyle Rittenhouse last summer filed a federal lawsuit this week alleging the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, conspired with Mr. Rittenhouse and an armed militia. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, names the Kenosha County sheriff, the current and former chief of police,...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Police Brutality#Shooting#Blm#Sheriff Beth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Officer Francine Martinez Terminated From Aurora Police Department For Not Stopping, Not Reporting Excessive Force

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The Aurora Police Department has terminated the employment of an officer accused of not intervening in an alleged case of excessive force — and not reporting it afterwards. Francine Martinez, 40, is now facing one charge of failing to intervene and a second charge of failing to report the use of force. Francine Martinez (credit: Arapahoe County) UPDATE: Suspect Said ‘You’re Killing Me’ As Aurora Police Officer John Haubert Pistol-Whipped And Strangled Him The charges stem from an incident Friday, July 23. Sources familiar with the case say Martinez was involved in a struggle with a suspect when officer John Haubert intervened and allegedly used excessive force on the suspect. Officer Haubert, 39, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a second felony assault charge of strangulation, and felony menacing — as well as official misconduct and official oppression, both misdemeanors. The suspect suffered cuts and bruises in the incident and law enforcement contacts indicated there is videotape of the altercation.  
Wayne County, GAWSAV-TV

Police cut shirt off Wayne County corrections officer accused of bringing contraband to inmates

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A former Wayne County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly bringing contraband to prisoners. The man was “stripped of his authority” and a video posted on the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Facebook page shows an officer cutting off his uniform in front of a group at the Wayne County Jail. The video has since been deleted.
Kenosha County, WIPosted by
CBS News

Kenosha law enforcement enabled armed civilians to "wreak havoc and inflict injury" against protesters last summer, lawsuit claims

The father of a man killed last summer during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against members of the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, alleging that officers enabled armed civilians to "wreak havoc and inflict injury" on protestors. His son, Anthony Huber, was killed while trying to pull an assault rifle from the hands of Kyle Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old who killed two people during the protest, prosecutors say.
Kenosha, WIPosted by
NBC Chicago

Family of Man Killed During Kenosha Protests Files Lawsuit

The family of one of the two men fatally shot during a demonstration against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has filed a federal civil lawsuit against local law enforcement, accusing officers of facilitating Kyle Rittenhouse's attacks. Anthony Huber was participating in an Aug. 25 protest sparked by the police shooting...
AdvocacyWashington Times

ACLU sues D.C. over tactics used to disperse BLM protest

The American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. has sued the District in federal court on behalf of two photojournalists who say local police assaulted them using banned chemical sprays and stun grenades. The District and eight unnamed members of the city’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are listed as defendants in...
Antioch, CAPosted by
NBC News

Family of man killed after police put knee to his neck sues

SAN FRANCISCO — Family members of a Navy veteran who died after a Northern California police officer pressed a knee to his neck for nearly five minutes during a mental health crisis filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Antioch, its police chief and four police officers, they said Monday.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
WGN TV

Prosecutors want to show Kyle Rittenhouse video at trial

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors want a video of Kyle Rittenhouse accepted into evidence that they say shows him talking about wanting to shoot people, footage taken about two weeks before Rittenhouse fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third. Rittenhouse is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 1 on a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy