Fantasy Baseball Today: Logan Webb a league winner? More shallow league SPs to consider; John Means 'meh'

By Frank Stampfl
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday was mostly dominated by pitching, mostly good with the exception of John Means. You can read about a few different waiver adds in shallow leagues below, but somebody who is universally available is Daniel Lynch with the Royals. His latest start came against the Astros where he limited them to just one run over seven innings. In five starts since being recalled, Lynch has a 2.38 ERA with a swinging strike over 12%. He's just 22% rostered and looks like he should have two starts next week.

