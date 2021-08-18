Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to use the best evergreens to give your garden structure

By Helen Yemm
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us try to make our outdoor spaces appealing all year round - but it is not always easy. Telegraph gardening expert Helen Yemm is here to help as she gives tips and advice on all your gardening woes whether at home or on the allotment. Below, she explores...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evergreens#Flowers#Derby Day#Unsightlies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
GardeningApartment Therapy

The 7 Trees You Should Never Plant in Your Yard, According to Real Estate Pros

A quick heads-up: Note that any specific plants mentioned in this story or any others may be toxic to pets or humans. “Toxic” plants can induce symptoms that range from mild (upset stomach) to severe (possible death). If you have a cat, dog, or kid, make sure you research the plants ahead of time on a reputable site like ASPCA.org, PetPoisonHelpline.org, Poison.org, or by calling your vet or pediatrician.
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

20 Plants You Can Grow From Cuttings – And How to Do It

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. When it comes to gardening, you might be surprised by how easy and cost-effective growing your own plants can be. It’s never been easier than now with a wide variety of cuttings available at most stores that cater specifically for plant lovers!
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Multiply Your Hydrangeas Without Spending A Dime

Hydrangeas are as fascinating as they are beautiful. There are about 100 species of this flowering shrub, although you’ll find a few main types in North America. They may be white, pink, blue, red, purple and even pistachio. Gardeners can change the colors of hydrangeas by adjusting the soil’s pH levels, as well.
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.
Gardeningsoprissun.com

Plant flowers and don’t mow those dandelions

After 28 years of beekeeping, Ed Colby’s movements around his hives are steady and calm. Instead of a full beekeeping suit, he’s wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved shirt and a bee veil to protect his face. The steady hum of bees fills the air as he prys open a hive.
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
GardeningSt. Augustine Record

Upgrade your outdoor oasis with these cool plants for hot gardens

As the summer wears on, heat can take its toll, and not just on humans. Heat can be an issue when it comes to garden plants, too. Hotter warms and cooler colds, times of drought and sudden flooding all seem to be the norm these days as everyone is beginning to sit up and take notice of the challenges of climate change.
AgricultureBHG

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country. Removing weeds from your yard can feel like a never-ending battle, but it's key to keeping your lawn and garden looking their best and your plants healthy. In some cases, those weeds can impact your own health as well. You may already be familiar with certain dangerous plants to avoid, like poison ivy, but right now it's poison hemlock that's grabbing our attention. Recently, populations of this toxic and invasive plant have been exploding in parks and gardens across the country. It thrives in moist soil and the flooding the country has been experiencing has played a part in its unprecedented growth. Every part of poison hemlock is highly toxic to humans, livestock, and other animals, including your dog or cat.
GardeningNew Haven Register

6 Great-smelling plants you can grow inside your home

Our ability to smell is glorious, yet severely under-appreciated. It plays fifth fiddle to the other “rock star” senses, earning our attention only when the ham goes bad... or whenever junior poops his pants. At least I used to think so, until a day some three years back when I...
Gardeninggoodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Vegetables and Flowers to Plant in October

What’s not to love about cherry blossom trees blooming or colorful meadows of tulips? While we know these plants are symbols of spring, much of the planting is done during fall! Although fall isn’t peak growing season, there is still a lot of opportunity to start planting in your garden or house containers. We know, it sounds counterintuitive but you’ll have a lot to look forward to when spring rolls around, trust us. So whether you are ready to graduate from your house plants or already have a small garden, these vegetables and flowers are perfect to plant in October.
Gardeningprescottenews.com

Ground Cover Plants That Love Shade

Plants that perform well as ground covers in shady areas earn this reputation because they are incredibly tenacious and thrive without much sunlight. In the mountains of Arizona, it is much easier to find plants that love sun, heat, and wind. Between the shady spots of trees, under patios, or the north side of that two-story home, the choices shrink considerably.
Gardeninggrowfully.com

8 Reasons Why Your Pothos Leaves Are Turning Yellow

Your pothos leaves are turning yellow for a reason! Let's look at the possible causes and how to fix them, so you can grow pothos with healthy leaves. Pothos, or epipremnum aureum, tend to show up on every “indoor plants for beginners” list, thanks to their hardy nature and low maintenance vibes. But that doesn’t mean that they are completely immune to problems—pothos plants can suffer from overwatering, underwatering, root rot, and diseases just like any other houseplant.
Animalsheraldstandard.com

Three ways to protect your houseplants from bugs

If you have recently started or expanded a houseplant collection, congratulations! You’ve improved your indoor air quality and have added life and vibrancy to your home. At the same time however, your indoor garden may be attracting bugs that can harm your precious plants and annoy you. Unfortunately, not everyone...
Callaway County, MOFulton Sun

How wet weather can affect your garden

I have talked to several area gardeners that have pulled-up or tilled under part or all of their garden this year because of the effects of the heavy rains earlier. A lot happens when you have so much rain in that short of a time. Here are some of the things that might have taken place during a "soggy" spell we had.
AnimalsThe Spokesman-Review

Gardening: Protect your garden from hungry deer as heat, drought force them to look for anything green to eat

There is the hint of a cool down in the long-range forecast but it’s now August and the usual gardening challenges are still there. Let’s check out a couple. With this hot weather, vegetation and the water sources in the wild are drying up, and deer will be seeking out our nicely watered gardens for breakfast, lunch and dinner for the foreseeable future. Because it’s so dry, they will likely be snacking on stuff they usually don’t eat. So, it’s time to get a good deer repellent on your favorite plants.
GardeningFood52

4 Steps to an (Almost) Bug-less Garden

“Something is eating my so-and-so plant, what should I spray?” is a question I get asked… very often. My answer is always short and rather brusque: “Nothing, before you know what you’re up against.”. There are almost one million insect species in the world but only three percent of them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy