Bears' Justin Fields: Bothered by sore groin
Fields is dealing with groin soreness and won't practice Wednesday, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports. At the beginning of the week, head coach Matt Nagy said Fields would start to see more reps with wideout Allen Robinson and the Bears' other starters. That may still happen, but Andy Dalton continued to get most of the first-team snaps Tuesday (per Adam Jahns of The Athletic), and Fields will now miss at least one of the Bears' practices leading up to Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo. While Nagy has labeled Dalton as the team's starting quarterback multiple times, Fields showed his potential in the preseason opener, throwing for one touchdown and rushing for another to lead the Bears to a 20-13 win over Miami. Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports that Nagy still expects Fields to play this Saturday, though the Bears will be careful with him in practice this week.www.cbssports.com
