An Assortment Of Memes To Add To The Stockpile

Let's hand it to the humble camera roll. It handles all the samey pictures of your social life, that random thing you saw in the street and various angles of different body parts without a single complaint (storage space permitting). Most important of all, though, is all the random memes that it holds. Where would we be without that specialized folder we scroll through every couple of months, chuckling idly to ourselves? Nowhere, that's where, which is why it's important to keep it topped up. A list like this is exactly the place for that.