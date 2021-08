Lexi Thompson’s caddie woes at the Olympics have led to a new man on her bag at the AIG Women’s Open. Thompson is making her first start on the LPGA Tour since finishing 33rd in the Games. Her regular bagman, Jack Fulghum, was overcome by heat during the opening round in Tokyo and Thompson had several other people caddie for her over the remainder of the competition. She says she is no longer working with Fulghum.