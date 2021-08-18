Cancel
Orange County, CA

Orange County Rising Coronavirus Trends Start to Mirror Last Summer’s Surge

By Spencer Custodio
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 6 days ago
Orange County’s spiking coronavirus trends are beginning to resemble the wave last Summer, due to the more contagious Delta variant, county public health officials say. Editor’s Note: As Orange County’s only nonprofit & nonpartisan newsroom, Voice of OC brings you the best, most comprehensive local Coronavirus news absolutely free. No ads, no paywalls. We need your help. Please, make a tax-deductible donation today to support your local news.

Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

Orange County, CA Posted by Voice of OC
Voice of OC

Cruz: Senate Bills 9 and 10 Preserve, Protect, and Provide Housing for Orange County’s Future

The land history of Orange County continues to be one of denial of fair housing and social equity. Opposition to modest upzoning in single-family areas has used inaccurate descriptions of land values, economics, and various scare tactics to ultimately conclude that no new housing should be built under any circumstances for the current and next generation of Californians. That future homeowners should live elsewhere, either in another state or commute hours away from job centers because older homeowners refuse to change their lifestyle and exacerbate already-onerous housing prices and environmental conditions. Ultimately, they want no more housing built, which is their real position; this position affects the lives of all Californians interested in a starter home, empty nesters interested in remaining in the same areas they raised their children, and the middle class interested in living near where they work here in Orange County. Senate Bills 9 and Senate Bill 10 give Orange County space for new neighbors and that is what scares them.
Orange County, CA Posted by Voice of OC
Voice of OC

Schlotterbeck: Conservation Community is Ready to Achieve the 30×30 Campaign Goals

More than 20 years ago park advocate Jean Watt went from living room to living room collecting acquisition ideas from conservation focused non-profit leaders to create a county-wide Green Vision Map. At its core the Green Vision Map is a tool that visualizes the protected and unprotected natural lands and is a wish list for conservation acquisitions. At the time, a coalition was assembled to support the Map as everyone realized a united voice was stronger than individual voices. Friends of Harbors, Beaches and Parks (FHBP) has updated this digital map annually since 1999 to quantify potential conservation opportunities.
Orange County, CA Posted by Voice of OC
Voice of OC

Orange County Continues to See COVID-19 Cases Rise in Workforce

The County of Orange continues struggling with COVID outbreaks among its employees, especially at the Social Services Agency, which handles welfare benefits for many struggling families. Workers, and their union, are calling for stricter pandemic protocols, more options to telecommute and moving some of the daily operations to outdoor settings...

