Orange County Rising Coronavirus Trends Start to Mirror Last Summer’s Surge

The land history of Orange County continues to be one of denial of fair housing and social equity. Opposition to modest upzoning in single-family areas has used inaccurate descriptions of land values, economics, and various scare tactics to ultimately conclude that no new housing should be built under any circumstances for the current and next generation of Californians. That future homeowners should live elsewhere, either in another state or commute hours away from job centers because older homeowners refuse to change their lifestyle and exacerbate already-onerous housing prices and environmental conditions. Ultimately, they want no more housing built, which is their real position; this position affects the lives of all Californians interested in a starter home, empty nesters interested in remaining in the same areas they raised their children, and the middle class interested in living near where they work here in Orange County. Senate Bills 9 and Senate Bill 10 give Orange County space for new neighbors and that is what scares them.