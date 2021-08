Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Severe Drought Threatening Livelihood Of Region’s Ranchers And Farmers. It’s been an almost biblical summer so far. There have been swarms of grasshoppers eating crops in Montana. A massive new wildfire near the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation is burning up forage for cows. And now, a new report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is projecting that hay and alfalfa production in some states in the West will be down by more than one-third compared to last year.