Got cluttered drawers? Let me help you get your kitchen drawers organized quickly in this two part series!. We all know the kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in the home. And this means it can quickly become an unorganized mess! The drawers can be the worst. I’m guilty of shoving stuff in and then quickly closing the mess. Of course, that’s always followed by a promise to myself I’ll get my kitchen drawers organized soon. Well – that day has finally arrived!