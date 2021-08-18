Huron County medical examiner warn of increased deaths from chronic conditions
The number of deaths in Huron County for 2021 could exceed those of 2020, according to the county’s medical examiner. Dr. Russell Bush, Huron County’s medical examiner and director of the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine, delivered his annual report to the Huron County Board of Commissioners at a recent meeting, along with asking the commissioners to approve other changes to help the medical examiners.www.michigansthumb.com
