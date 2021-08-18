Nurse of the Week Felica Croft Articulates the Pain of this Delta Summer

Our Nurse of the Week, Felicia Croft, RN is a 34-year-old ICU nurse in Covid-beleaguered Shreveport, LA. The latest surge has hit her close to home in every sense of the phrase. She is treating neighbors and friends in the Covid-19 ICU unit at Willis-Knighton Health System, and just about every member of her immediate family has been infected at some point. Earlier this month, Croft’s husband was still very sick and she was coping with the pandemic on both home and work fronts. Feeling overwhelmed while driving home after a particularly grim shift, she pulled over to try to get her head together. She parked in a Dairy Queen parking lot, picked up her phone, and for about three minutes—blinking to hold back tears, and occasionally pausing to take a deep breath—Croft opened her heart in a video that may leave you blinking, too.