Incube8 Games and Retro Modding will be launching a Kickstarter for the canceled Game Boy Color game Infinity on August 18th. In case you're not familiar with this particular title, this was originally developed by Affinix Software between 1999 to 2001 until the game was shelved after Nintendo launched the Game Boy Advance. About five years ago the ROM of the nearly completed game and its soundtrack were put out onto the internet, and now these two companies will be doing a crowdfunding campaign to complete it and get it published for everyone to play. No word on how much funding they're looking for as of when this is being written, but we're guessing enough to pay staff and produce physical copies since they'd probably want to release it in its natural format from before (along with a digital release).